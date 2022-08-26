Suspects in custody after shooting, killing man outside of Buckhead apartment, police say

Two people are in custody after shooting and killing a man outside of an apartment in Buckhead, APD Capt. Christian Hunt confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lenox Road Northeast, in Buckhead.

Hunt said two people were shot, one died on scene. One of the people shot was arrested. An additional suspect is also in custody, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, but early signs point to the incident being drug related, Hunt said.

TRENDING STORIES:

We have a Channel 2 reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 4:30.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: