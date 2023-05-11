Suspects in deadly shooting that killed 12, 15-year-old near Atlantic Station plead not guilty

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was the only reporter inside the Fulton County Superior courtroom for the arraignment of six defendants charged with the November 2022 shooting on Market Street.

The defendants, Antonio Jackson, A’Micael Aziz, Toney Wilson, Derodney Russell, Demetrius Hill and DeAndre Forston are all minors, but they are being charged as adults.

The judge ruled that Channel 2 Action News was not permitted to show the faces of the defendants as one by one, each attorney for each defendant waived the option to have the indictments read in court and then quickly entered not guilty pleas.

Atlanta police said in November of 2022, the defendants shot and killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson during a large fight near Atlantic Station.

Police searched for weeks and finally identified and arrested the six suspects.

“We are in war,” said Pastor, Darryl Winston.

On Thursday afternoon, a group of faith leaders met at the very spot of the deadly shootings and announced their action plans to end youth gun violence.

“We’re calling on the governor in the aftermath of the violence and recent shootings and all over this state to enact a $300 million bond. We’re calling on city officials to announce a $200 million bond to allocate youth resources and mental health,” said Winston.

Those faith leaders also announced that they plan to work to establish violence-free zones across the city this summer.

“Fight for a safe haven, turning what looks like a war zone into a safety zone,” Winston explained.

