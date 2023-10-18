Suspects demand property, shoot at man before driving off in Hollywood

A man was approached by a pair of suspects in a vehicle and shot at while standing outside his car in Hollywood late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and North La Brea Avenue.

Investigators determined that the victim, described as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old, was approached by two male suspects in a vehicle who demanded his property.

It was unclear if the victim gave the suspects any cash or belongings.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, one of them fired at the victim.

Video showed two bullet holes on a driver-side window of a vehicle with blood dripping down the side.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.

