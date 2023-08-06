Suspects detained after Saturday night brawl on Riverfront Park dock

Several unidentified people were taken into custody after a Saturday night fight on the dock at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, an incident that appears to be racially divided.

As witnesses watch from above, a fight between a Black dock worker and several white boaters happened Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Riverfront Park in Montgomery.

Montgomery police said they responded to a disturbance at the 200 block of Coosa Street at 7 p.m. According to MPD, a large group of people were fighting. Several people were detained, MPD said.

The fight was captured on video by onlookers. It’s been reported that it began because a pontoon boat was blocking dock space needed to park a riverboat. That area is the regular spot reserved for the Harriott II Riverboat.

One short video, posted on social media by Josh Moon of the Alabama Political Reporter, shows several white people fighting a single Black man, who has been reported to be a dock worker. The only audio heard is from witnesses yelling, but it appears to begin with an argument between the Black man and one of the white men. Another white man rushes and hits the Black man, who backs up and tosses his hat into the air. Then the fight begins in earnest, and several white people begin hitting the Black man.

An onlooker left, rushes to help a dock worker laying on the dock against several attackers on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Montgomery's Riverfront Park.

During the video, one witness, apparently watching from the riverboat, screamed repeatedly, “Y’all help that brother!” to onlookers who were on shore. It appears some people from the shore did join in to defend him, and the video shows at least one Black man dive into the water from the riverboat.

“Get up there, young boy!” yelled another voice on the video.

By the time the swimmer climbed up onto the dock, about a minute into the video, most of the altercation appeared to be over.

Authorities have not released the names of the detained suspects. Charges against anyone involved in the fight are pending, MPD said.

