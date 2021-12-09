Suspects in double shooting tailgated to enter upscale community. Victims were targeted through patio door

The suspects in a double shooting in which someone opened fire through a sliding glass door at an upscale Miramar community snuck into the gated complex by tailgating behind a motorist with lawful access.

An image of the suspects’ vehicle, a red, four-door sedan, was released by police Thursday. Police believe at least three people were inside the car that entered the Enclave about 9:20 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the driver of sedan pulling up at the gate, and then driving out of the camera’s view when not granted access inside the community. The sedan then appears again when another vehicle pulls up the gate and the gate’s arm lifts.

The driver, police say, then pulled up to an apartment and the shooter fired several rounds into the glass door, injuring a man and woman.

“We believe the suspects specifically targeted that apartment and went through great lengths to get into the community, going specifically to that apartment,” said Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

Rues said the victims have no idea why someone would want to harm them, Rues said. Both survived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward.