Suspects drive through doors of Tacoma business in attempted burglary

Tacoma police are investigating a burglary where one person was shot.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, suspects drove through the doors of a Hispanic grocery store near South Tacoma Way and South 64th Street.

An employee who was responding to an alarm at an adjoining business interrupted the suspects and was shot.

The suspects fled in the vehicle used to crash into the business.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.