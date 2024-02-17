Suspects dump 200 gallons of oil on forest property near Hesperia

San Bernardino National Forest officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of gallons of motor oil on forest property south of Hesperia and near the Cajon Pass.

San Bernardino National Forest officials are asking the public for help to identify those responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of gallons of motor oil on forest property south of Hesperia.

The oil was discovered on Jan. 18 on the side of Forest Service Road 3N45, which is accessible from the Oak Hills exit on Interstate 15, near the Cajon Pass.

About 200 gallons of used engine oil in five-quart containers and five-gallon buckets were illegally dumped, said Ishmill Lett, with USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement.

“Dumping is something we take very seriously,” Lett said. “It’s not only illegal in California, but it is a federal crime."

Photos of the dump site showed containers stacked and strewn in a pile. Oil contaminated the ground and other trash was discarded as well. Containers were labeled ExxonMobil Oil Corporation, with some of the barcode numbers being:

7192444823

2140040444

7192444820

9236356611

The site had to be cleaned up by a contracted hazardous material crew. Clean up efforts were completed on Thursday.

San Bernardino National Forest officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of gallons of motor oil on forest property south of Hesperia and near the Cajon Pass.

According to Lett, the action violates a California penal code, which makes it illegal to dump on public and private property punishable by a fine of up to $10,000. Under the California health and safety code, a person who dumps illegally is punishable by up to six months in jail.

"Hazardous illegal dumping causes a tremendous amount of resource damage by polluting the environment, which simultaneously affects wildlife," he added.

Anyone with information about the illegal dump is asked to call (626) 340-5587 during business hours and (909) 383-5594 after hours.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

A motor oil container from an illegal dump site in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of gallons of motor oil on forest property south of Hesperia and near the Cajon Pass.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspects dump 200 gallons of oil on forest property near Hesperia