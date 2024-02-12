Suspects in Elmira armed burglary indicted on felony charges. Third suspect still at large

Two men who were arrested following a reported armed burglary last month in the City of Elmira have been indicted on multiple felony counts.

A Chemung County grand jury indicted Patrick M. Woodard, 24, of Elmira, on five felony counts, including first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The grand jury also indicted 22-year-old Josiah Stowe-Alington, of Elmira, on charges of first- and second-degree burglary.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 2:52 a.m. Jan. 29 in a residence at 517 W. First St. in Elmira.

Police learned of a reported burglary in progress at that address. Responding officers located three males at the rear of the property, police said.

The suspects fled from police, but Woodard and Stowe-Alington were apprehended a short time later.

The two were in possession of body armor and a loaded Hi-Point 9-mm carbine semiautomatic rifle when they were taken into custody, police said.

Criminal justice Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman gets parole after 2 years in prison

Police have an identity of the third suspect believed to be involved but haven't yet located that person, according to investigators.

Stowe-Alington and Woodard remain in custody at the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail to await further court action.

First-degree burglary and first-degree criminal use of a firearm both carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira armed burglary suspects indicted for multiple violent felonies