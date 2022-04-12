Suspects enter guilty pleas in Rusk County double homicide

Apr. 12—LADYSMITH — Two men entered guilty pleas Monday in a double homicide case that occurred in June 2020 in rural Conrath, where the elderly victims had been shot and killed in their own home.

Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, of Phillips, and Joseph W. Falk, 19, pleaded guility in Rusk County Court to two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide.

The victims were Rosolowski's grandparents: 73-year-old Robert D. Rosolowski and 70-year-old Bonnie M. Rosolowski.

Judge Steven Anderson accepted their pleas, and read-in and dismissed all other charges in the case. Anderson ordered the state's Department of Corrections to prepare a pre-sentence investigation, with the PSI due back by June 29. Sentencing for both men was set for July 27.

The agreement had been reached in early March; the trial, which was slated to begin on Monday, was canceled. First-degree intentional homicide carries a sentene of life in prison in Wsconsin. However, as part of the agreement, the attorneys will be allowed to argue if and when Falk and Rosolowski would ever be eligible for release through extended supervision.

Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea in September 2020. He has been held in jail on a $1 million cash bail.

Falk hds been held on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest in June 2020. Falk withdrew his plea in September 2021 of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and Judge Anderson had planned for a single trial for both men.

The fatal shooting happened at Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski's home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020.

Three people were apprehended: Falk, Adam Rosolowski and a minor, who was considered to be a "getaway driver."

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk and the minor went to Rosolowski's grandparent's house to kill them "because he says they messed up his life." Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents' bodies were discovered.

Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.

Falk's attorney, Matthew Krische, was reached but declined to comment on Monday.