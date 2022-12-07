Suspects escape from Clayton police in high-speed chase after teenager is found dead

Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting in Clayton, where a teen was found fatally shot.

Jayden Shamar Jones, 16, of Clayton, was found shot Monday night in the parking lot of the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex, police said Tuesday.

Following the shooting, police were led on a high-speed chase, but officers lost the vehicle during the pursuit, according to a release.

Police responded around 8:22 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at 20 Pine Hall Drive and were told by callers that at least two people fled the area. They left in a white vehicle that may be a Mitsubishi Lancer, the Clayton Police Department said in a news release.

A police officer responding to the scene observed a white vehicle speeding on Highway 42 East and began to pursue it along with other police vehicles. The vehicle turned onto Highway 70 and was pursued by officers attempting to pull it over.

The suspect in the vehicle drove over 100 mph in the chase, and officers lost the vehicle near the Wake County line on Old U.S. 70 and Garner Road.

Interviews at the scene and evidence collected by police point to a possible altercation between Jones and two people at the scene, police said. The two subjects fired “multiple shots” at Jones before fleeing in the white vehicle. It does not appear to be a random act, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Police ask for anyone with information to contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.