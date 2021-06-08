Suspects Face Charges for Killing 6-Year-Old Boy in Road Rage Shooting in California

Authorities arrested two suspects connected to the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy during a road rage incident on the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., last month.



Arrest: California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, on Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa for the death of Aiden Leos, according to NBC Los Angeles.



Authorities set up a $50,000 reward for the two suspects, which later increased to $500,000, ABC News reported.

CHP Border Division Chief Omar Watson thanked community members for their “indescribable outpouring of concern and hundreds of tips" that helped investigators catch the suspects.

Eriz and Lee are expected to be charged with murder. They are being held on a $1 million bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Authorities recovered the vehicle and gun used in the shooting.



What happened: Joanna Cloonan was driving a silver Chevrolet Sonic to take her son, Aiden Leos, to kindergarten when the shooting occurred on May 21, according to KTLA5.



A white sedan reportedly cut her off while in the carpool lane on the freeway. Moments later, a passenger from that car opened fire at Cloonan’s vehicle.

Leos, who was sitting on a booster in the backseat, was hit. He later died in Cloonan's arms.

The other vehicle was later identified as a white Volkswagen station wagon by the CHP on Sunday.



Other details: Aiden Leos’ memorial was held last Saturday with his funeral on Monday afternoon.



A GoFundMe was set up to help the boy’s family. The campaign raised over $346,000 as of this writing.

Wynne Lee, one of the suspects, was born to Taiwanese parents and grew up in the suburbs of the San Gabriel Valley, Calif., according to KHN.



