Suspects fail to rob bank, ATM, pistol whip employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects attempted to rob a bank a few minutes before pistol-whipping a bank employee and attempting to rob an ATM just down the road, Memphis Police say.

Three males armed with handguns attempted to rob the Renasant Bank at 2046 Union Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspects were unable to enter the bank due to the magnetic door lock that requires customers to be buzzed in.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer model black Infiniti Q50 with a drive-out tag and damage to the right front quarter panel, according to reports.

Just 13 minutes later, the same three men armed with handguns attempted to rob the ATM at Independent Bank located at 1711 Union Avenue.

Bank employee robbed at gunpoint on Union Avenue

Two employees were reportedly servicing the ATM when the suspects demanded they open the ATM. The suspects pistol-whipped the male employee who suffered a large laceration to his head and was transported to the hospital.

All three suspects are described as males in their late teens to early 20s.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

The first suspect was wearing a Nike hoodie, black athletic pants with a blue strip down the side, and gray and white Nike Air Max shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black North Face jacket, a black Nike mask, black pants, and white shoes.

The third suspect was wearing a red Nike “Just Do It” hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black skull cap, and a camo mask.

The Memphis Police Department says that no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.