Suspects in fatal carjacking, robbery arrested in Ohio; one victim is alive, police say

Suspects in a murder, carjacking and robbery committed Saturday in Monroe have been caught in Ohio after exchanging gunfire with state troopers during a pursuit on I-75 and a state route near Findlay.

Monroe police also reported that one of the carjacking victims originally reported to have died after being taken to a hospital is, in fact, alive. However, the 31-year-old man who died after being shot was identified as Michael Ronald Beck Jr. of Monroe.

“Officers, along with MPD Chaplain Services notified Mr. Beck’s next of kin, offering condolences and comfort to the family during this difficult time,” a news release issued Sunday by the Monroe Police Department said.

No officers were physically injured during the pursuit or apprehension of the suspects, the release said. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound, the Public Safety Department said in a Facebook post.

Monroe police did not release either suspect’s name pending court proceedings but identified them as a 29-year-old man from Monroe and a 44-year-old man from Ann Arbor. Hanock County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office online inmate records identified the Ann Arbor man as Ronnie Lee Oliver. The Monroe man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This man is one of two suspects sought by Monroe police in a fatal carjacking that took place Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of East Front Street.

Police initially were called at 3:37 p.m. Saturday to the Highlander Market in the 1000 block of East Front Street to a report of a person who had been shot, the release said. Central Dispatch further advised that the offenders fled the scene in a blue Ford F-150 pickup. Upon arrival, officers discovered Beck and a 34-year-old man who both had been shot. Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and transported the 34-year-old victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Beck succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The surviving victim has not been identified but was reported to be in critical condition Saturday evening.

Monroe police say this pickup was stolen in a fatal carjacking that took place Saturday at the Highlander Marker,1030 E. Front St.

Officers and detectives at the scene learned that the two offenders entered the Highlander Market, presented a weapon and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, the release said. Upon exiting the market, the offenders ordered the occupants of the blue Ford F-150, which was parked in front of the market, to get out of their vehicle, firing a shot at a witness standing near the truck. That witness was not struck and was uninjured. The occupants of the pickup exited the vehicle, at which time the offenders targeted both victims, shooting them both.

Photographs of the offenders and the pickup were posted online with a request for citizens to help identify the criminals. Citizen responses lead to the identification of both offenders, and this information was broadcasted to neighboring police agencies and jurisdictions, the release said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with deputies of the Wood County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office located the pickup.

In a statement provided to Monroe police by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pickup was located at a highway rest area near Bowling Green. As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled the scene traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Troopers initiated a traffic stop; however, the pickup did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire, the release said. The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15. As the suspect vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, it then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers began issuing verbal orders, the release said. Initially, the suspects refused to comply with troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle. After some time, the suspect driver, the 29-year-old from Monroe, was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Patrol’s Special Response Team arrived on scene and was able to take the passenger, the 44-year-old from Ann Arbor, into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons and later lodged in the Hancock County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The Monroe Police Department thanked the following agencies and first responders “for their valuable efforts and assistance with this horrific situation”:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Michigan State Police

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe Community Ambulance

Monroe Fire Department

“The Monroe Police Department would like to remind the public that this was a complete random, senseless act of violence,” the release said. “The victims in this case were not affiliated with the offenders in any way. Situations like this shake our community to the core and these acts of violence will, in no way be tolerated.

“The Monroe Police Department will always fight for the safety of our citizens and community and actively pursue criminals who commit such acts as this. We are committed to our citizens in the relentless pursuit of violent criminals, who will (be) sought out and brought to justice.

“We mourn the loss of innocent life. The Monroe Police Department also thanks our brave community and citizens for providing vital information, which proved to be helpful in the eventual capture of these cowardly criminals.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked contact the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-243-7500.

