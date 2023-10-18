All suspects in fatal police shooting in Philadelphia are South Jersey residents

PHILADELPHIA - Two more men have been arrested in South Jersey in connection with a shooting that killed one Philadelphia police officer and injured another.

Alexander Batista-Polanco of Camden and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez of Pennsauken are charged with the murder of Officer Richard Mendez, according to a Philadelphia police spokesman.

The suspects, both 21, also are charged with the attempted murder of Mendez' partner, Officer Raul Ortiz.

The officers were shot when they came upon a car burglary in progress in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Evidence indicates Mendez and Ortiz were shot from behind, and that the gunman's bullets also struck and killed another burglary suspect, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Duran-Medina of Camden, according to police.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez of Camden County, was arrested Monday morning at a Cherry Hill hotel.

"We have essentially taken everyone responsible (for the shooting) into custody," Acting Police Commissioner John M. Stanford Jr. said at a press conference Wednesday.

But he noted investigators continue to seek people who helped the surviving suspects in their efforts to elude police.

At least three people have been charged in connection with those alleged efforts, according to police.

Their names and the nature of their charges were not disclosed as efforts to identify other suspects continue.

"These arrests are an important step toward justice," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news conference Wednesday.

Batista Polanco was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Delanco, according to Stanford.

Police went to the home of Pena-Fernandez on Wednesday morning, but he was not there. He later was taken into custody and was being held in Bellmawr, Stanford said.

