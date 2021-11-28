Suspects fire shots between vehicles in Lexington, police say. 1 wounded.

One person was hurt Saturday afternoon when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in Lexington, according to police.

The shots were fired between vehicles in the area of Man o’ War Boulevard and Crosby Drive Saturday afternoon, Lt. Dan Burnett said. Police were called about the incident around 1:10 p.m., he said. It’s unclear how long the people in the vehicles were firing at each other.

Police didn’t initially identify anyone who had been shot. But someone with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital shortly afterward, Burnett said. Police did think the victim’s wounds stemmed from the same incident. The person’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, Burnett said.

There were “reports that an uninvolved vehicle was struck and damaged,” Burnett said. Nobody in that vehicle was hurt, but it was occupied.

Investigators were still following up on leads Sunday morning, Burnett said. Police didn’t release any suspect information or descriptions of vehicles involved.