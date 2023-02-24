Woman inside Bremerton home wounded by gunshots fired outside

A woman was seriously wounded after she was hit by gunfire that came from outside her Bremerton home early Friday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from the woman’s family at around 1:20 a.m. The woman’s husband and daughter were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office public information office Kevin McCarty.

Kitsap County deputies and medics from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived at the home in the 4100 block of Chico Way shortly after. Medics gave aid to the woman before she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her condition is not known.

Witnesses saw suspects outside the home flee after the shooting. It is not known how many suspects were involved or if they left in a car.

Though nearby Crosspoint Academy is not under any threat, the school will be closed for the day.

The investigation is expected to take several hours.

Detectives ask anyone in the area who saw or heard anything at around 1:20 a.m., or has surveillance video of the area to call 911 and ask to speak to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives as soon as possible.