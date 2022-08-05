Suspects fleeing police crash into vehicle

CANTON − Suspects apparently sought in Akron refused to comply with a traffic stop and fled at a high speed, crashing into an occupied vehicle, police reports say.

Police officers say they were in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW around 2:21 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a bulletin from dispatchers. Akron Police had issued a description for a vehicle with people suspected in being involved in a shooting in Akron.

A Canton police officer wrote in his report said officers spotted a vehicle matching the description that going east from 12th Street and Fulton Road NW. The officer said he turned on his sirens and lights to follow the vehicle to try to get it to stop.

The vehicle, going at a high rate of speed, turned left to go north on Louisiana Avenue off 12th Street NW, police reports said. When the officer who wrote the report turned left to follow, he saw the vehicle crash into another occupied vehicle at 923 Oby Pl. NW, police reports say.

The officer wrote that two male suspects fled on foot from the vehicle sought by Akron police. One was a white male wearing red pants and gray shirt who ran east on Oby and then north on Clover Court NW. The officer said he chased the man on foot but lost sight of him on 14th Street NW and Louisiana.

Another Canton police officer reported apprehending one of the suspects at a nearby home.

Canton Fire Battalion Chief Dan Reed said a medic unit responded to a call for assistance at 2:52 p.m. at 923 Oby. A 23-year-old man was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Medical Center. He was able to walk and his injuries were not life threatening.

The police officer reported that he saw an airsoft gun or air pistol in the suspects' vehicle in front of the driver's seat and a cellphone on the floor by one of the passenger seats. A team of police officers collected evidence and had the vehicle impounded at the request of Akron Police. Another police report said drugs were also found in the car. The suspects face a possible failure to comply charge.

Emails seeking more details of what happened were sent to Canton and Akron police.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.

Repository writer Cassie Nist contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Attempt to flee leads to crash