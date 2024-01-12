Suspects found hiding near Braintree Split after state police launch helicopter with infrared camera

A pair of suspects who fled the scene of a crash were found hiding on a rock formation near the Braintree Split after Massachusetts State Police launched a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera, officials said.

Troopers in the MSP Air Wing responded to assist Quincy police officers in the search for two narcotics suspects who ran from a crash at the Route 3-Interstate 93 split Braintree just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to state police.

“The suspects had failed to stop for Quincy officers, and after crashing, they fled into the adjacent woods,” state police said in a statement.

Trooper Timothy Hunt, the pilot of the helicopter, and Trooper Mason Oliveira, a tactical flight officer, were deployed to the scene and spotted the suspects lying prone on a granite outcrop near the highway in an attempt to hide from police.

“Trooper Oliveira directed ground units to the suspects’ location, and both men were taken into custody by Quincy police,” state police added.

The names of the suspects weren’t immediately available and it’s not clear what charges they are facing.

The MSP Air Wing operates several helicopters and fixed-wing aircrafts out of air bases in Plymouth, Lawrence, and Chicopee.

