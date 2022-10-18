Suspects in Gautier shooting death got as far as Alabama and New York before arrests

Three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting death in Gautier are in custody, Gautier Police said Monday.

Zachieous Stephens was found dead at a residential property at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 on Parkdale Drive in Gautier. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Stephens, 19, died of a gunshot wound.

Police identified three suspects in the shooting:

▪ Addrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, was apprehended Monday by U.S. Marshals near Albany, New York, after Gautier Police issued a warrant for murder.

▪ Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, was apprehended by Clark County Sheriff’s Department near Jackson, Alabama, on a warrant for murder.

▪ Ladasia Symone King was arrested by Gautier Police Department on a charge of felony obstructing justice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.