Suspects in the Haitian president's assassination claim they broke into his house to arrest - not kill - him, reports say

Bill Bostock
·3 min read
17 arrested in haiti assassination sitting in a line
Suspects in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse seen in Port-au-Prince. STR/AFP via Getty Images

  • Jovenel Moïse was killed in the bedroom of his Port-au-Prince home early July 7.

  • Two of the 17 men arrested said the plan was to arrest Moïse, not kill him, per the Miami Herald.

  • The motive is still unclear. Haitian authorities have accused 28 men of being part of the hit.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Two men suspected of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week have claimed that the plan was to arrest, not kill, him, the Miami Herald and Reuters reported.

Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times in the bedroom of his private home on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince early on July 7.

Haitian authorities have accused 28 men, most of whom Colombian, of being part of the assassination plot.

As of Monday, 21 people have been arrested, Reuters reported. It is not clear how many of those 21 men were accused assassins.

Three people arrested are American, The New York Times reported Sunday. One, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, appears not to have taken part in the assassination, but is considered the mastermind.

Moïse's wife, who was also shot during the attack, said in a voice note posted to Twitter on Saturday that it happened "in the blink of an eye" and that her husband was "riddled" with bullets.

But according to two of the suspects, the plan was not to kill Moïse but arrest him, the Herald reported.

James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, both Haitian Americans from Florida, said the plan was to "arrest the president and go to the presidential palace with him," investigative judge Clément Noël said, according to the Herald.

Haitian President Jovenel Mo&#xef;se.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in Antalya, Turkey, on June 18, 2021. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The pair said they "didn't go to kill the president" but to be translators, Noël told the newspaper.

"They said they knew what happened, but they didn't participate in the killing. They were there to translate."

According to Reuters, Solages and Vincent said they were translators for the Colombian commando unit and had an arrest warrant for Moïse, but that the president was dead by the time they arrived.

It is not clear who had issued the arrest warrant and how the men would have obtained it.

Several of the arrested Colombians said they were hired by CTU Security, a Miami-based company, the Herald reported.

Haitian officials say they arrested one of the masterminds

At a press conference Sunday, Haitian officials said they had arrested Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Florida-based doctor, whom they consider one of the masterminds. Sanon is the third Haitian-born suspect known to be arrested, The Times reported.

Léon Charles, the Haiti police chief, said Sanon had entered Haiti in early June via private jet "with political objectives," the BBC and The Times reported.

Charles said Sanon, 63, planned to take over as president. Charles added that he had identified two other ringleaders, but did not identify them.

Several members of the hit squad had been in the country for at least three months to prepare the attack, The Guardian reported.

Moïse's killing follows years of social unrest in Haiti.

He was accused of clinging onto power, but the emerging power vacuum has triggered fears that Haiti will descend into civic chaos without external intervention.

The Haitian government has asked the US to to send troops to help stabilize the country, but the US is as yet undecided.

"We're analyzing it, just like we would any other request for assistance here at the Pentagon. It's going through a review," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told "Fox News Sunday."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil. National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired security guards, and wanted to take over as president.

  • Haiti's interim prime minister says president was "tortured" before his assassination

    Haitian authorities have asked the U.S. to send troops to the country to help protect critical infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.The latest: Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told AP Saturday the troops were needed because local police didn't have enough resources, saying: "We're asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbors."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

    Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

  • Haitian leaders battle for power after assassination

    A power struggle is brewing in Haiti in the wake of President Jovenel Moise's assassination.Ariel Henry, who Moise named Prime Minister just two days before his death, declared himself the nation's highest authority over the weekend, but he hadn't been sworn in by the time Moise was killed, creating confusion over who should be the legitimate leader.Henry, a neurosurgeon by trade, told Reuters over the phone late Friday, "After the president's assassination, I became the highest, legal and regular authority because there was a decree nominating me."Claude Joseph, who Henry was meant to replace, was named interim prime minister in April and has so far taken the reins of power in response to Moise's assassination.He's appealed to the U.S. for support and declared a 15-day state of emergency.Haiti's elections minister said Joseph would keep that role until elections are held in late September.Henry, however, said he would create a new electoral council, which would determine new dates for elections.Haiti's 1987 constitution states the head of the Supreme Court should take over as interim president, but the highest court's leader died last month, further complicating the political crisis.Haiti's Senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated its head, Joseph Lambert on Friday to be interim president, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.There is also no sitting parliament to resolve the issue, as elections were postponed amid political unrest in 2019.

  • Thailand is considering Western booster shots after 600 healthcare workers given Chinese vaccines caught COVID-19

    Data released by the Thai ministry of health on Sunday that almost 1 in 1,000 health workers with two doses of Sinvac got infected.

  • Letters to the Editor: If 'guns don't kill people, people kill people,' let everyone own bombs

    A reader responds to a letter writer who said that an increase in gun sales cannot be connected to the rise in homicides.

  • Elon Musk has paid a $10,000 deposit for a ticket to the edge of space with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

    Elon Musk is one of 600 people who have put down $10,000 deposit for a future Virgin Galactic flight, Richard Branson told The Sunday Times.

  • Florida is getting wealthier. How Miami’s hometown banking giant is getting a piece of the action

    It’s the second-oldest bank in Miami-Dade — and with nearly $20 billion in assets, among the 90-largest banks in the U.S.

  • Analysis: The Suns now know that titles don't come easily

    This is the latest lesson for the Phoenix Suns. Retire the ''Suns in four'' chants, Phoenix. The NBA Finals are a series again, the Bucks winning 120-100 on Sunday to get within 2-1 and with Game 4 on their home floor on Wednesday.

  • Brilliant young Argentine Chabad president dies in Surfside condo collapse

    A few years ago, Ilan Naibryf drove through the north side of Chicago with friends on a college field trip to meet a local Jewish community. In the car they borrowed, the students played a CD from a Jewish band.

  • Florida resident detained as latest suspect in Haiti killing

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The latest suspect detained amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption. Police identified the man on Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moïse's alleged killers were protecting the suspect as the supposed president of Haiti. The head of Haiti's police, Léon Charles, accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, which stunned the nation of more than 11 million people.

  • Stashed guard Yam Madar loses arbitration case, will need buyout to join Celtics next season

    The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.

  • Haiti: 'Key suspect' arrested after President Jovenel Moïse's assassination

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon flew to Haiti on a private jet in June with "political motives", police say.

  • Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

    The highly trained troops had been called in to flush out insurgents who attacked regular forces and local police hours earlier, only to find that the Taliban had disappeared into the darkness leaving behind a few civilians and wounded soldiers. "We received a report that the enemy had infiltrated here and wanted to overthrow the district," Major Mohammad din Tasir, a member of the special forces unit deployed in the Taliban's former stronghold of Kandahar, told Reuters after the operation.

  • Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

    Leidy Luna Villalba cared for the nieces and nephew of Paraguay's first lady. Some of the family's remains have also been recovered, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • Haiti police say key assassination suspect with ties to Florida wanted to become president

    Police in Haiti said Sunday they've arrested a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse who allegedly recruited "Colombian mercenaries" to conduct the operation.Driving the news: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who's worked as a doctor in Florida, is the "third Haitian-born suspect with U.S. ties to be arrested" over the July 7 killing, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Th

  • A private aviation firm is giving travelers a taste of the high life by offering private jet flights for as low as $450: Meet Set Jet

    An hour flight on the smallest private jet can cost thousands but Set Jet is opening up the glitzy realm of private flying for a fraction of the cost.

  • Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

    A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Seventeen of the men have been captured, three killed and eight remain at large, according to Haitian police.

  • Ronda Rousey supports Conor McGregor after UFC 264, ‘amazed’ by post-fight interview

    Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.

  • Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

    A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties and other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers