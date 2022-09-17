Suspects held in Fort Worth killing of 60-year-old man who was shot while in vehicle

Police have arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder in connection with the killing last week of a 60-year-old man in south Fort Worth.

Xavier Bacon, 20, and Johnathan Banks, 35, were booked on Thursday night in the death of Ronald Bradley, who was sitting in a vehicle when he was fired upon and shot in the head.

Bradley was slain on Saturday in the 2100 block of Sycamore School Road, according to Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police did not describe the motive for the killing.