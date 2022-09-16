Suspects ID'ed in stolen MSP tent case

Sep. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police troopers arrested two women who allegedly stole a tent during this past summer's National Cherry Festival.

During the weeklong festivities, MSP Lieutenant Derrick Carroll said their post had the opportunity to set up a recruiting booth on Union Street near Garland. According to previous reporting, early in the morning on July 4, two women took the tent, and were captured on surveillance video walking away with it.

Carroll said in the following months, his office fielded numerous tips, which were used to identify both women.

"We want to thank everyone who helped solve this crime, and we appreciate the continued support from the community," Carroll said.

After a report was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, officials said arrests warrants were issued for for Brittany Susan Frick, 29, and Allison Taylor Pardo, 26. Pardo and Frick are originally from Kalkaska, but recently moved.

On Aug. 22, troopers went to their Rapid City home, where they arrested Pardo, who later posted bond. Frick was not there at the time of Pardo's arrest, but deputies said she was made aware of the warrant and posted her bond the next day.

Earlier this week on Sept. 12 and 13, both women were arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count misdemeanor larceny $200 or more, but less than $1,000.

Pardo's next court date is on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. and Frick will next appear in court on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.