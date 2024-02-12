Suspects identified in 2023 St. George robbery case

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The two men who allegedly robbed a St. George pharmacy in April 2023 have finally been identified by the St. George Police Department.

SGPD posted on social media and released the names of the men — Joshua Slaughter and Charles Jemison, both from California — after having confirmed their identities. Both had been arrested in Wyoming prior to this situation and are believed to have been involved in several pharmacy robberies across the Western United States.

According to police, one of the robbers forced his way into a pharmacy around closing time with a hand in his pocket, making it look like he had a weapon. He demanded money from the safe but left the pharmacy without any money.

SGPD said security footage also showed the other male suspect involved in the situation.

After officers responded to the scene, other pharmacies in the same area received an alert, and SGPD said another pharmacy reported suspicious activity when a man was loitering in the business.

Surveillance confirmed he was the same suspect involved in the robbery at the first location, but he left the second pharmacy before police arrived, according to SGPD.

Police said detectives from SGPD responded to both locations to gather evidence and, in the time after the incidents, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

SGPD said it has issued warrants for both Slaughter and Jemison on the charges of aggravated robbery. They are both awaiting extradition to Utah, according to officials.

“This case is just one of many instances where the hard work of detectives resulted in holding violent criminals accountable for their actions,” SGPD wrote on social media.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

