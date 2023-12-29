Suspects identified after fight inside Lancaster County Chipotle

Deputies are still looking for two people caught on video fighting with a Chipotle employee in early December.

Lancaster County investigators said 36-year-old Jamel Bernard Williams and 34-year-old Kayla Nicole Pyle are accused of assaulting a 20-year-old Chipotle employee on Dec. 10.

A deputy was called around 9 p.m. that day and spoke with the victim and witnesses. They said Pyle had gone inside to place an order when an argument began over the order. The victim then decided to end her shift and leave.

Deputies said as the victim headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams came into the dining room from the other side and approached her, pushing her to the floor. Authorities noted that Williams was physically larger than the employee.

Williams began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around, deputies said. They said Pyle joined in and started hitting the employee before both Pyle and Williams left. That was when police were called.

A juvenile with Pyle and Williams will not be charged, investigators said. It’s unclear what his relationship is to the two adults.

The victim declined to be treated at the scene but said she had back pain. Deputies said she sought treatment on her own afterwards, and its unclear how seriously she was hurt.

Using a witness description of the suspect car and other video evidence, authorities identified Williams and Pyle as suspects. On Wednesday, investigators took out arrest warrants charging Williams with assault and first-degree battery and Pyle with assault and second-degree battery.

“I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries. I appreciate the help we got from Charlotte Mecklenburg PD to identify Williams and Pyle, and I encourage them to turn themselves in and let the judicial system run its course in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4, or submit a tip here.

