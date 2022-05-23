Suspects identified; truck found in case of missing drum set from Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

The search continues for a piece of rock ’n’ roll history.

On April 12, King County authorities asked the public for help after thieves stole a priceless drum set used to record John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Alan White, the owner of the kit, was also the drummer of the band Yes.

During Spring Break, thieves broke into his Newscastle home and ransacked it, taking information on a storage unit.

Detectives said the thieves used that information to break into the storage unit and haul away several items, including the famed drum kit.

Using surveillance footage, the Newcastle Police Department sent out a photo of the truck used during the burglary and photos of three suspects.

On Monday, the Newcastle Police Department announced they had found the truck and identified the suspects.

However, the kit is still missing.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for the return of the kit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-222-8477 and reference case #C22010116.