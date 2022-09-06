Suspects involved in shootout in metro Atlanta parking lot caught on camera, police investigating

Atlanta police are hoping someone can identify the suspects who were caught on camera in a shooting in a metro Atlanta parking lot.

Atlanta police said on Aug. 7 the suspects were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

No one was injured but property was damaged during the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

