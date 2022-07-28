Suspects in killing of Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner plead not guilty in court

Two men accused of killing a popular NoDa sandwich shop owner pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Terry Connor and Steven Staples were charged with murder in connection to the December 2019 shooting of Scott Brooks, co-owner of Brooks’ Sandwich House. The two men also are accused of robbing Brooks of $100, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Due to backlogs in the court system, Connor and Staples might have to wait three to five years before going to trial, WSOC reported.

“To see the backs of the guys that took my brother’s life, it’s tough. It’s difficult, it really is,” David Brooks, Scott’s twin brother, told WCNC. “I know it’s a fact of life and this is the way our justice system works. I have faith we’re going to keep come out with a good promising outcome.”

Prosecutors did not offer a plea deal for either suspect, WCNC reported.

“Justice was done today because they are still behind bars,” David Brooks told WSOC. “And hopefully, the next three to five years, the evidence will still be strong. Their memories (are) not going to be forgotten, and we’re still going to be here, and seek justice for my brother and the other victims of these two.”

Connor and Staples also are two of three suspects charged in the killings of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph in January 2020. Police found Shannon and Joseph, both 35, fatally shot inside a car on Atando Avenue.

Prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty for Connor or Staples in the Brooks case during a pretrial conference in December.

Connor and Staples are charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Staples also is linked to five other killings, WCNC reported.