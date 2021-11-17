Suspects in killing of Patterson teen go to court. DA seeks to try minor as adult

A young man and a juvenile arrested in connection with the death of a Patterson teen last month had their first court appearances this week.

Usaamahshehu Ibnjamil Mujahid, 20, and a teenage boy are suspects tied to the death of Jose Mendoza, 17, after a fight involving the three broke out Oct. 8 in the area of Shearwater Drive and James Burke Avenue near Tilton Park.

Mendoza was stabbed during the fight and later died of his injuries at Main Avenue and Carpenter Road, where first responders met his mother as she was attempting to drive him to a hospital.

Mujahid, 20, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge and denied an additional enhancement of personally using a knife to commit the alleged crime.

His juvenile co-defendant had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Juvenile Court Judge Rubén Villalobos appointed attorney Kimberly Gonzales from the Public Defender’s Office to represent the teen, whose name The Bee is withholding because he is a minor.

Gonzales said she was trying to contact the minor’s sister to determine who his legal guardian is. She said his mother is out of the country.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Appleby said his office has filed transfer papers to seek having the juvenile tried as an adult.

The minor is scheduled to return to court Dec. 3

Mujahid is being held in Stanislaus County jail in lieu of $2 million bail and has a pretrial date scheduled for Jan. 19.