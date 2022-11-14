Suspects in Kirkland robbery and rape case plead not guilty

The two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland have pleaded not guilty. One of them is charged with raping her.

Bubacarr Touray, 24, and Muhammad Sesay, 19, have both been charged with first-degree robbery. Touray is also facing first-degree rape charges.

Sesay was in court Wednesday but Touray’s hearing was postponed to Nov. 14, because he needed an interpreter.

The two are accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland on Oct. 28.

According to court documents, the two suspects were armed when they entered the home.

One allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head and the other held a gun to her chest.

Investigators say Sesay left the home, but Touray stayed behind and raped the woman at gunpoint.

The two allegedly admitted their involvement to Kirkland Police, but both have pleaded not guilty in court.

The victim has been present for both hearings, with the support of family and friends both times.

Friends of the victim have spoken on her behalf.

“She is so strong. She’s really an inspiration to all of us, and that’s a point I really want to make, and what she went through is unimaginable and she’s going to be dealing with this trauma for the rest of her life,” said Olivia Lavoice, family spokesperson.

“Her family was home sleeping, so she did her best to survive, to stay alive, to keep her family alive by not screaming, so that no one was shot,” said April Schatz, a friend of the victim.

Family members of both suspects have been present at the hearings.

Wednesday things got a little heated during Sesay’s hearing and one of the victim’s supporters was threatened.

“I will punch you in the throat,” shouted a man on the suspect’s side.

The victim’s family reported the threat to a deputy who pulled that person aside and had a talk with him, but he was not arrested.

After the hearing deputies escorted the victim’s family to their car.

“When you experience their family come and attack your family here, at the courthouse or to threaten to attack, that changes that sense if security once again, so that’s all that’s additional added layer that has now all of us wondering how can that happen here at the courthouse,” said April Schatz, a friend of the victim.

Sesay’s next court hearing is on Nov. 29, and Touray’s is on Dec. 6.