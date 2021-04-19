Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance plead not guilty

  • FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff plans a major announcement Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of Smart. (FBI via AP, File)
  • This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart. Flores, the longtime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of the California college student was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on suspicion of murder, and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime. Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart on the California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
  • This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows Ruben Flores, 80, who was arrested in connection to the murder of college student Kristin Smart at his Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, April 12, 2021. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the arrest warrants for Ruben Flores and his son Paul Flores were issued after a search of the elder Flores' home last month using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs. He said evidence was found linked to the killing of Smart but they had not yet located her body. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 / 3

Missing Student Cold Case

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff plans a major announcement Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of Smart. (FBI via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN MELLEY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty Monday and his father denied helping to hide the young woman’s body.

Paul Flores, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party. Witnesses said Smart was intoxicated and Flores had said he would walk her home.

Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he was an accessory after murder.

Paul Flores was held without bail, but the judge said he would release his father on bail he could afford, which will be determined at a later hearing in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. The city is 160 miles (258 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

The arrests last week followed significant developments in the case in recent years as new witnesses came forward, investigators monitored Paul Flores’ cellphone and text messages, and searches were conducted at separate homes where Flores, his father, mother and sister live.

A search at Ruben Flores’ home 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of campus in Arroyo Grande using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs discovered evidence connected to Smart’s death, authorities said. They didn’t revealed what was found but were seen digging in the backyard April 13 following the arrests.

Defense lawyers, however, questioned the value of the evidence disclosed to them so far in the case.

"The evidence is so minimal as to shock the conscience,” said attorney Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores.

Prosecutor Christopher Peuvrelle countered that investigators had found substantial new evidence since a series of searches last year that ultimately led to the arrests.

“Counsel said, ‘There was very little new evidence,’” Peuvrelle said, referring to Paul Flores' lawyer, Robert Singer. "Well then he must not have read the same warrant that I have. There is substantial new evidence."

Recommended Stories

  • Student expelled from Princeton jailed for 18 years for raping two women in London

    Paulo Kretteis, 22, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She's no monster

    Defense lawyers insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court Monday for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million bail. The attorneys have thrice failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client.

  • U.S. Republicans spotlight AOC PAC's contributions to vulnerable House Democrats

    At least three moderate Democratic lawmakers have returned contributions from a political action committee formed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Republicans said signaled they endorsed their party's most liberal policies. The Republican Party's congressional campaign arm on Monday launched a website calling on more than two dozen Democrats, some from highly competitive districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, to give back $5,000 donations from the fund-raising effort started last year by Ocasio-Cortez. At least three Democrats who were not on the list had already refunded contributions made in March by the end of the month, campaign finance records at the Federal Election Commission show.

  • Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risk; new trial attempts to reinfect virus survivors

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been consistently physically inactive have a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes than patients who were getting at least some exercise or regularly met physical activity guidelines prior to the illness, researchers found. Among the 48,440 patients in their study, 14.4% were consistently inactive in the two years before their COVID-19 diagnosis, 79.1% had some activity, and 6.4% consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week.

  • CDC examining 'handful' of additional severe cases possibly linked to J&J vaccine

    The U.S. is looking into additional cases of severe side effects possibly linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "These have been a handful of cases, not an overwhelming number of cases," Walensky said at a White House briefing on Monday. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six in nearly 7 million recipients reported severe adverse reactions, including blood clotting, once they received it.

  • J.Lo Is Glowing in a White Blouse and Distressed Denim in the Dominican Republic

    The superstar returned to Instagram for the first time following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

  • FedEx shooter wrote about My Little Pony in suicide note

    ‘I hope that I can be with Applejack in the afterlife, my life has no meaning without her,’ Brandon Scott Hole posted shortly before shooting rampage

  • White House reassigns Betsy Weatherhead, climate change report coordinator under Trump

    The White House has removed Betsy Weatherhead, an experienced atmospheric scientist, from her role leading the U.S. National Climate Assessment and reassigned her to the U.S. Geological Survey, The Washington Post reports. Weatherhead was put in charge of the U.S. government's definitive report on the effects of climate change last November by Kelvin Droegemeier, director of President Trump's White House Office of Science Technology Policy (OSTP). Officials at President Biden's OSTP made the decision to return her to USGS, the Post reports. Weatherhead's appointment surprised many science policy experts, but pleasantly so, because she accepts the scientific consensus that climate change is happening and poses a serious threat to the planet and the economy, the Post reports. Despite her long experience in the field and mainstream views, the Post says, Weatherhead had clashed with other federal officials in the 13 agencies involved in the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report. Weatherhead wanted to bring in more authors from the private sector, include more viewpoints, and increase the number of chapters on options to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the Post says, and she has also "historically placed great emphasis on communicating scientific uncertainty." One of Weatherhead's previous bosses in the private sector, Juniper Intelligence CEO Rich Sorkin, called her "one of the world's experts on uncertainty," speculating that may have been what resonated with the Trump administration. The Biden administration has yet to pick a replacement for Weatherhead or a new director of the Global Change Research Program. Trump removed the previous director, career appointee Michael Kuperberg, in November and replaced him with David Legates, who rejects the consensus on climate change. Droegemeier, who is not a climate change skeptic, reassigned Legate and another Trump political appointee, Ryan Maue, in January after they contributed to unapproved papers casting doubt on climate change, and both men resigned from the government a few days before Biden took office. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson describes women's lawsuits as 'money grab'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filed his first official answer to the 22 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct

  • Anderson Cooper takes over as Jeopardy! guest host, acknowledging 'big shoes to fill'

    And now, here is yet another new guest host of Jeopardy! CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday will step in to host Jeopardy! for two weeks, the latest in a series of guest hosts the show has brought in since Alex Trebek's death. In an interview prior to his debut, Cooper described himself as a huge fan of the show and acknowledged being "nervous" about his stint. He also honored Trebek as someone who was an "integral part of my entire youth and growing up," something he told the man himself last year. "I got a call from him probably about a month or two before he died," Cooper said. "He was asking me about some other stuff, but I used it as an opportunity just to say to him how much I appreciated him, and what he had brought to my life and to the life of so many people. So I was really glad I got the chance to do that." Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with cancer, and the show since January has been temporarily hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, Jeopardy producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, TV host Dr. Oz, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It still hasn't been announced who will replace Trebek permanently, though Cooper has been seen as a potential contender. "Whoever leads this show forward, there's certainly big shoes to fill," Cooper said in his interview. "And I know whoever becomes the host of this show, they're going to carry on Alex's legacy." Jennings has also been a major fan favorite to take over the permanent role, while Rogers has said he'd like to be considered. Meanwhile, calls for LeVar Burton to at least get brought in as a guest host continue to fall on deaf ears. Guest host @andersoncooper is no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage! pic.twitter.com/YNP13I63Vr — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • GameStop CEO George Sherman confirms he will leave this summer, following a wild few months and a series of exec departures

    George Sherman will step down as GameStop CEO on or before July 31, the retailer said. He's the latest in a long line of execs to leave.

  • Swedish teen Thunberg joins fight against vaccine inequity

    Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged governments, vaccine developers and the world to “step up their game” to fight vaccine inequity after the richest countries snatched up most COVID-19 vaccine doses and those in poorer nations have gone lacking. The Swedish teen who inspired the “Fridays for Future” climate change movement chipped in 100,000 euros ($120,000) from her charitable foundation to the WHO Foundation to help purchase COVID-19 vaccines for countries where they are needed — especially in poor countries. “It is completely unethical that high-income countries are now vaccinating young and healthy people if that happens at the expense of people in risk groups and on the front lines in low- and middle-income countries,” said Thunberg, who was invited as a guest for a regular WHO briefing.

  • Bangladesh court allows police to question Islamist leader

    A court in Bangladesh on Monday allowed police to continue to question an influential leader of an Islamist group that led violent protests against last month’s visit by India’s prime minister to the Muslim-majority nation. Lawyers said Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari issued the decision after state counsels argued that Mamunul Haque of the group Hefazat-e-Islam was dangerous and investigators need to continue questioning him. Haque was arrested Sunday and faces several charges, including hurting religious sentiment involving a case filed in Dhaka in 2020, state counsel Abdullah Abu said.

  • How Much Of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in MJ Hudson Group plc ( LON:MJH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Jadeveon Clowney blames struggles with Titans on scheme fit, knee

    Jadeveon Clowney is out to prove he's still elite in 2021.

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

    “Godzilla vs. Kong” remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros. movie added another $7.7 million from 3,001 theaters, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million. The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic […]

  • Nets' Durant ruled out for Tuesday with thigh contusion

    Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant will not play Tuesday when the Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left thigh contusion. It will be Durant's 34th missed game this season. Brooklyn has also ruled out James Harden again because of his right hamstring injury.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.