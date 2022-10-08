Suspects at-large after car chase, search

Oct. 7—GREILICKVILLE — A car chase ensued after a Leelanau County Sheriff's Office sergeant said he spotted an alleged construction site theft.

On Oct. 6, just after 11 p.m. the sergeant was patrolling East Traverse Highway (M-72) near Bugai Road in Elmwood Township, when he said he saw "unusual activity and lights within the solar farm construction site."

As he turned his car around, the vehicle left the job site, officials said.

The back of the vehicle's trunk was allegedly filled with what the sergeant said looked like construction tools and materials. After trying to pull him over, police reports said the vehicle did not stop, and entered Grand Traverse County, with the sheriff's office car in pursuit.

After entering Grand Traverse County, the vehicle in question eventually pulled over, Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said, and the driver and his passenger began to run away into a wooded area by foot.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit was enlisted by Borkovich to try and find the man and the passenger, but sheriff's office officials said their search was called off after two hours.

The car was impounded by the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, and they said they found an alleged stolen solar panel in it.

Borkovich said a person of interest has been identified, and the case still remains under investigation.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office assisted in this investigation.