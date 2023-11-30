Suspects at large following attempted carjacking in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS – An attempted carjacking on Wednesday ended with one person receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department website shows 104 reported carjackings citywide this year. A split-second decision stopped one driver from becoming the next victim.

“They were seated in their vehicle when a black-colored sedan pulled along next to them. Two unknown black males exited the vehicle, the black sedan, and approached the victim’s vehicle,” Sgt. Charles Wall, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said.

City police said the victims were inside a truck parked in the Tower Grove South neighborhood as the two men got out of the car and demanded their truck.

“One suspect displayed a firearm and the victims were ordered out of the vehicle by both suspects. The driver of the victim vehicle placed the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee when the suspects began firing at their vehicle,” Sgt. Wall said. He said the driver took off and ended near Gravois and Morganford. Police said the passenger received treatment to his leg where a bullet grazed him.

The police website showed that this year, the Tower Grove South neighborhood reported five carjackings, for a total of 21 robberies. It also showed 194 cars reportedly stolen this year, compared to the more than 5,200 stolen cars across the entire city.

Officers said at this time they do not have any suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

