Suspects at large after teen shot multiple times in Wingate

A teenager was left hospitalized following a shooting in Wingate Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a male in his “late teens” was shot at the intersection of Bobwhite Circle and Canary Court around 4:30 p.m. The teen was shot multiple times after meeting a group of people who were in a vehicle. A gunman began firing shots, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle is a gray Honda Civic and left the area at a high rate of speed. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

You may be eligible for a substantial cash reward if the information leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

