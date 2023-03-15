Suspects in last July's fatal shooting in Ashtabula considering plea deals

Mar. 15—JEFFERSON — Two out of three suspects are considering taking a plea offer from prosecutors for their involvement in last summer's shooting death of a 25-year-old Ashtabula man.

Malikhi J. Coleman, 20, and Julius Devon Simmons, 26, are scheduled to appear for a status conference on April 14, where they may decide to take an undisclosed plea deal, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Rayburn L. Seawood, 26, already took a plea deal — pleading guilty to two out of five charges — last October, court records show.

Seawood is out of jail on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with stipulations, but has not been sentenced yet, records show.

All three men were charged shortly after the shooting for their alleged involvement in the murder of Fredrick Ricardo Johnson at about 8:30 p.m. July 26, 2022 in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashtabula.

Coleman is charged with murder, an unclassified felony for causing the death of another; murder, an unclassified felony for causing the death of someone as a result of a violent felony; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

He remains in jail on a $2 million bond, according to court records.

Simmons, 25, of Warren, is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, third degree felonies; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Simmons remains in jail on a $300,000 bond, according to court records.

Seawood was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies; discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

In the plea negotiation, he pleaded guilty to the two counts of tampering with evidence, records show.

The Ashtabula Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the murder scene, where they discovered Johnson in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a vehicle, a rifle and several shell casings, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson died at Ashtabula County

Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Witnesses told police multiple individuals were firing shots at each other in the street and took off in their vehicles before police arrived, Stell said.

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for northeast Ohio law enforcement officers.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

That's where Coleman and Simmons were

taken into custody without incident, Stell said.

On July 28, Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force found and arrested Seawood in Poland, south of Youngstown.

They brought him to Ashtabula County, where he was incarcerated until October 2022.