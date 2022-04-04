Suspects lead law enforcement on chase through multiple Central KY cities. 3 arrested

Suspects fleeing law enforcement Sunday caused a multi-county chase which ended with a crash on I-75 in Georgetown, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit started shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Killarney Lane in Richmond. The vehicle, a white Jaguar, attempted to hit emergency vehicles and showed no regard for officers or innocent bystanders during the chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle went on to I-75 northbound and the driver continued attempting to strike vehicles traveling on the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle made it all the way to Georgetown at exit 125 before the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The four occupants fled on foot, but only three were apprehended. Three firearms were found in the vehicle, one of which was reported stolen.

Kiodai Martin, 20, the driver of the fleeing vehicle, was charged with multiple traffic violations and two counts of wanton endangerment along with other charges, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Craig Nicholason, 19, and a minor, who were passengers in the vehicle, were each charged with receiving stolen guns. The minor was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

There was a fourth suspect involved in the chase but they are unaccounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police Post 12, the Lexington Police Department, the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s office all responded to the incident, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s office.