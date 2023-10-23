Suspects lead pursuit in stolen car in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were taken into custody after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m. a deputy on patrol spotted a vehicle they say was reported stolen by the Fresno Police Department.

Upon an attempt to stop the car, authorities say the driver fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit eventually came to an end near Teilman Avenue and Griffith Way.

Deputies say as the car came to a stop the occupants fled the vehicle on foot. During this pursuit a deputy fell, sustaining minor injuries and a suspect stepped into a hole, spraining their ankle.

In the end, the sheriff’s office reported at least one adult and other teens were taken into custody.

