Suspects in Lehigh Acres drug deal gone fatal claim their innocence

Two men accused of planning a drug deal, then killing the supplier and hiding his body have pleaded not guilty.

Court records indicate that Cameron Williams, 20, and Dayrian Howard, 18, entered the plea Monday before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Williams and Howard set up a drug deal with Damari Anthony Ali, 21, all of Lehigh Acres, on May 3. The sheriff said at a press conference last month they met in a rural area near Dominion Avenue South, shot Ali, hid his body and then drove his car eight blocks away.

Deputies found Ali's body in the field six days after the slaying and five days after finding his car.

Both men are in the Lee County Jail on 14 charges, including unpremeditated murder.

Howard's bond is set at $1.5 million on the murder charge, with bond for the lesser charges totaling $179,000. They include burglary, larceny, fraud and dealing in stolen property.

Williams' bond is set at $1 million on the murder charge, with bond for the lesser charges totaling $122,250. They include larceny, fraud, burglary, and dealing in stolen property.

They were initially booked into the jail on charges unrelated to the slaying.

In that case, court records indicate a Lehigh Acres woman said she found her door open on April 13 and missing items including a TV, jewelry, vacuum, pressure cooker, a Sony PlayStation 4;, and an Apple iPad. The arrest affidavit indicates that a location device on the iPad led deputies to Williams' home.

Both men were arrested on burglary charges, with the affidavit saying that Howard admitted to burglary.

"Dayrian admitted breaking into a few homes with Cameron due to needing money and also admitting pawning some of the items at the pawn shops with Cameron," the affidavit includes.

The two men are due in court July 25 for a case management conference on the homicide charges.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Suspects plead not guilty in Lehigh drug deal that turned deadly