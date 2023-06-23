Suspects linked to 200 burglaries targeting Asian-Americans arrested in Seattle

Police have arrested three suspects suspected in over 200 separate burglaries over the last two years across Western Washington.

The trio of suspects were taken into custody in Seattle on Thursday by detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood police, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security.

It’s believed that they’re responsible for taking over $4 million in cash and jewelry as part of an organized crime ring out of South America.

Investigators have traced the crimes back to November of 2021, starting with 20 “very similar burglaries” targeting the homes of Asian-Americans in Snohomish County. At the time, detectives had a main suspect who had left the area months later. The burglaries stopped once he had gone, and then “drastically increased again” when he came back in 2022.

Agencies in other counties began reporting similar burglaries around that time with homes from Bellingham to South Seattle reportedly targeted by the ring.

The suspects were booked into King County Jail for multiple counts of first degree residential robbery and second degree robbery. They’ll be transferred to Snohomish County Jail over the weekend.



