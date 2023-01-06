Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings

Jan. 6—WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Friday.

A shackled Tyquan Lassiter, 27, was smiling as he entered a Luzerne County courtroom and sat next to his attorneys, upsetting the family and friends of homicide victim Peter McCoy.

Lassiter's smile resulted in shouts directed at him before calmer heads prevailed.

Kingston police and county detectives allege Lassiter, of Hackensack, N.J., fatally shot McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, during a parking dispute outside Leonardo's Club on Main Street on Sept. 10.

McCoy wanted to back out his vehicle and asked Lassiter, Bacote, 22, of Nanticoke, and a third man to move.

As McCoy got back into his vehicle, Lassiter and Bacote fired several rounds into the ground near the vehicle as Lassiter walked around and fired into the car striking McCoy in the head, according to court records.

Detectives say the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras. Six shell casings were recovered from the parking lot, court records say.

Lassiter, Bacote and a third man were in the parking lot after they refused to pay a $10 entry fee into the club, detectives allege.

Several days after the shooting, detectives in court records say Lassiter called at least two people threatening to kill them if they were "snitching."

Lassiter was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service, Kingston police and county detectives in Hackensack on Sept. 23.

At the preliminary hearing before District Judge James Haggerty held at the courthouse due to security reasons, Bacote — represented by Attorney Frank T. McCabe II, waived his right to the proceeding sending charges of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm to county court.

Lassiter waived his right to a preliminary hearing sending an open count of criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm to court.

Attorneys Max C. Lubin and Nicole T. Lermitte represent Lassiter.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski are prosecuting.