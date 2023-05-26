Suspects on the loose after San Jose armed robbery; fled the scene on motorcycle

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who robbed a victim at gunpoint on Dupont Avenue near the intersection of St. Augustine Road.

The armed robbery occurred on Sun., May 14. The pictured suspects demanded money and personal belonging before fleeing the scene on a Honda motorcycle.

JSO said that efforts to identify the suspects at this point have been unsuccessful and are asking for assistance from the community.

Anyone having information on the identity of either suspect or the motorcycle used during the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 you can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

