Suspects on the loose after shooting at Clovis Avenue strip mall, sheriff’s office says

A person was shot and another assaulted during a robbery attempt Saturday evening in a Tarpey Village strip mall on Clovis Avenue, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said 911 dispatch received a report of a gunshot victim at 7:30 p.m. By 10 p.m., Botti was able to share this:

The robbery attempt in the strip mall on Clovis Avenue near Griffith Way involved more than one person. One person was shot and another person assaulted. It was unknown if any property was taken. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, his condition unknown.

It was also unknown which business was directly involved; Botti noted there is a massage parlor and tattoo shop nearby.

No suspects had been arrested. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

At one point, officers could be seen entering a business with guns drawn but apparently not finding anyone.