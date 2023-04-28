Suspects made ‘blood brothers’ pact after fatal Colorado rock-throwing incident, snapped photos of wrecked car, affidavit says

In the moments after three Colorado teens hurled a rock through the front window of a passing car, fatally striking its young driver, the group pledged a “blood brothers” pact to keep quiet about the crime, investigators said.

Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, Joseph Koenig and Zachary Kwak — all 18 — were arrested earlier this week in connection with the death of Alexa Bartell. She was driving on a quiet stretch of Indiana Street in Westminster, just outside Denver, the night of April 19 when a large landscaping rock busted through her windshield.

Bartell crashed her car in a nearby field and died on scene.

At least six similar incidents were reported that night, prompting investigations by multiple local agencies.

An arrest affidavit released on Thursday, the same day the trio of suspects appeared in court for the first time, provides further details on the rock-throwing spree that killed Bartell and the gruesome aftermath.

Law enforcement was initially alerted to the incident by Bartell’s friend, Jenna Griggs, NBC News reported. She was on the phone with Bartell, but became immediately concerned when her friend suddenly stopped talking. According to the affidavit, Griggs was able to find Bartell through the Find My iPhone feature and immediately alerted authorities.

A Broomfield police officer arrived to find the victim with no pulse and already “cold to the touch,” the affidavit said. Investigators also found “biological matter” throughout the car and a large “‘river rock’ landscaping rock” on the side of the road, covered in blood.

Karol-Chik told detectives Kwak threw the stone that struck 20-year-old Bartell and all three of them fled the scene shortly thereafter, according to court documents. But it was only a matter of minutes before Koenig turned the truck around to get a better look at the damage they’d caused.

“We have to go back and see that (with emphasis on the word ‘have’),” the affidavit said. “Joe slowed the vehicle so that Zach could take a photo of it. Mitch noted that he felt ‘a hint of guilt.”

Kwak initially told authorities he had no memory of the incident, but changed course when confronted with Karol-Chick’s version of events. He recalled how the rock’s impact on Bartell’s car sounded like a “rail gun,” adding that he snapped a photo “as a memento” for his friends, the affidavit states.

Kwak also told detectives “Joseph and Mitch were talking about them now being ‘blood brothers’ and they could never speak of this incident,” court documents said.

“In addition, Zachary said that Joseph met with him the next day and tried to get their stories straight.”

All three teens were being held on charges of first-degree murder by extreme indifference. They have been denied bail.