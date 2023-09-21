Suspects in mail carrier robbery arrested at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Two people suspected of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Everman were arrested at a Fort Worth apartment complex, officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report that a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects in the 400 block of Smith Avenue, Everman Emergency Services said in a social media post.

Police from Everman and the U.S. Postal Service, along with other law enforcement agencies, tracked the suspect vehicle to Stallion Ridge Apartments in Fort Worth. The suspects were inside one of the apartments, officials said. They were taken into custody by Everman police and taken to the Everman Jail.

The suspects’ names haven’t been publicly released.