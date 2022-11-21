Suspects in Manitowoc 3-year-old's death in court this week. Here's the latest on the cases.

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Herald Times Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

MANITOWOC - Two Manitowoc adults were arrested Nov. 11 in connection with a 3-year-old child's death in October.

Here's what we know from their arrest records and the criminal complaints about what unfolded and what happens next in court.

The couple lived with three children on South 21st Street in Manitowoc.

The two people arrested Nov. 11 were 38-year-old Lavell L. Nance and 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter.

The two lived together at a residence on South 21st Street in Manitowoc along with three children, the child who died and two others.

Details of the other two children have been omitted from court documents and are referred to as "Victim 2" and "Victim 3."

The couple face charges of felony child neglect, possession of drugs and more.

Carter has been charged with felony child neglect, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with two misdemeanor counts of child neglect.

Nance has been charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to a local hospital Oct. 6 for the report of a 3-year-old's death.

The criminal complaint documents for Nance and Carter give little detail about how the child died, only that law enforcement was called to a local hospital on Oct. 6 for the report of a 3-year-old's death.

During the investigation, detectives learned Carter and Nance had left the victim at home with an unrelated 39-year-old woman who said she was sleeping in a bedroom when they left the day the victim died.

According to the complaint, detectives estimated the victim had been unsupervised for more than an hour, but it does not mention why or when the child was brought to the hospital.

After the child died, local law enforcement was called to investigate the death, which led to a search of Carter and Nance's home, according to the complaint.

Story continues

During that search, officers found MDMA, also known as ecstacy or molly. Both Nance and Carter told officers they use and sell MDMA and marijuana.

Here's what happens next in the cases.

Nance and Carter are in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail on $10,000 cash bonds and are awaiting the next steps in their respective cases in the circuit court.

Preliminary hearings for both Nance and Carter are set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.

If convicted, Nance may be facing nearly 20 years in state prison while Carter faces nearly 25 years in state prison.

More: Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County names new executive director

More: Manitowoc is removing trees infected with emerald ash borer, selling felled wood as firewood.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc child death: Suspects face child neglect, drug charges