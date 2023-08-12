Suspects on moped crash in Harlem after shooting at pursuing NYPD sergeant: cops

Two suspects in a Bronx shooting fired on an NYPD sergeant during a police chase that end in Manhattan when they crashed their moped into a car, according to cops.

Cops on patrol by the Sotomayor Houses in Soundview spotted one of the two men firing a gun at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The two men jumped on the moped and sped off down Soundview Ave., zipping in and out of traffic, cops said.

The officers give chase, but quickly broke off the pursuit and radioed a description of the men, who were last seen heading down Southern Blvd. toward Manhattan, cops said.

A short time later an NYPD sergeant spotted the suspects coming over the Third Ave. Bridge into Harlem, cops said.

One of the men opened fire on the pursuing sergeant, but didn’t hit anything.

The brief pursuit ended at E. 127th St. and Madison Ave., about three blocks away from the bridge, when the moped collided with another vehicle, cops said.

The pair were thrown from the moped, cops said. Both were taken to Harlem Hospital with injuries to their legs.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges against the two men were pending Saturday.

On Aug. 1, a car being pursued by police careened onto a Manhattan sidewalk near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people. That same day another car being pursued by police vaulted onto the sidewalk and crashed into a woman on the Lower East Side, fracturing her arm.

In each case, the driver was unlicensed, cops said. One was driving a stolen vehicle. The other was driving a car with stolen license plates.

The back-to-back crashes come as more police pursuits are occurring in the city, despite their risk to the public.

According to the NYPD Patrol Guide, police pursuits “must be terminated when the danger to the public outweighs the benefits of apprehending the perpetrator.” Historically, cops are encouraged to use tactics that would reduce pursuits.

Yet lately, NYPD brass have made nabbing fleeing drivers a priority.

“People thinking they can take off on us — those days are over,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference in July. “The days of driving around this city, lawless, doing what you think you’re going to do — those days are over.”