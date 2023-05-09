Suspects in Mother's Day 2017 tripe homicide will stand trial

Two Monroe men are set to stand trial for the drive-by shooting death of three on Mother's Day weekend 2017.

The trial of Deaundrey Cole and Paul Bryant who both currently face three charges of second-degree murder, is set to begin May 15.

According to an arrest warrant filed in 4th Judicial District, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting investigation at 1400 South Third Street. Three died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Per the report, Darvis Jones, 17, died from a single gunshot wound in an alley, Deborah Collins, 60, died in her home at the address after a bullet passed through the wall and hit her and Florica Green, 36, died in a car in front of the home after a bullet struck her.

Per a robbery warrant for Dean, Collins and Green had no involvement in the incidents that lead up to the shooting.

All victims were shot with a large caliber gun, and an assault rifle shell casing was located at the crime scene.

More: New details in drive-by shooting probe; suspect sought by MPD

More: Mother's Day triple murder suspect in custody in Oregon

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe men set to stand trial for Mother's Day 2017 tripe homicide