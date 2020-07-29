Suspects in murder of 3-year-old Alabama girl hit with federal kidnapping charges

The man and woman already charged with murdering a 3-year-old Alabama girl last year were indicted Wednesday on federal kidnapping charges.

Patrick Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, are charged with kidnapping Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney from a party in Birmingham, Alabama, in October 2019, the Justice Department announced in a news release.

Kamille’s body was found 10 days after she disappeared, and Stallworth and Brown were charged with murder days later.

If convicted of the murder and the kidnapping, Stallworth and Brown face minimum sentences of life in prison, according to the Justice Department.

“Despite their best efforts, federal, state, and local law enforcement were not able to bring the 3-year old victim home to her family,” attorney Lloyd Peeples said in the release. “However, we hope that today’s charges will be a step towards bringing justice for her and her family.”

Stallworth and Brown are each officially charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim.

Kamille died of asphyxiation, and her body was found in a dumpster near Stallworth and Brown’s apartment, according to police.

