Suspects in murder of 4-year-old Tampa girl set for arraignment

TAMPA — One day last month, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force converged on an apartment near the University of South Florida.

There, they arrested 28-year-old Quandarious Hammond, who was wanted in connection with an assault at a Tampa gas station. By then, records show, Hammond was also a person of interest in a homicide in the city of Tampa that occurred a week after the assault, on Aug. 22.

That’s the day 4-year-old Suni Bell was fatally shot while riding in the back of a car on East Hillsborough Avenue, making her one of the youngest victims yet in a surge of gun violence that has gripped parts of the city.

This week, a grand jury indicted Hammond and four other men in Suni’s killing. Hammond was already in jail and being held without bail at the time of the indictment.

On Friday, a judge appointed the Hillsborough Public Defender’s Office to represent four of the suspects and set their arraignment for Thursday. They are Jaylin Bedward, 22; James Denson, 24; Zvante Sampson, 30; and Andrew Thompson, 22. An assistant public defender waived their right to a first appearance, so they did not appear in court.

Hammond’s arraignment has also been set for Thursday and he is being represented by the public defender. All five suspects were being held in the Hillsborough County jail on Friday.

The indictment, announced by Tampa police and Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office on Thursday, accuses all five of first-degree murder in the slaying of Suni, attempted first-degree murder of a different victim in the case, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle.

In addition, Hammond and Sampson are charged with attempted murder on a third victim in the case, and Hammond, Thompson, and Denson are charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

Key questions remained unanswered on Friday. What led investigators to arrest the men and what do authorities suspect was the motive in firing on the Infiniti g35 that Suni (pronounced Sunny) was riding in that day?

The indictment, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times on Friday, does not include details of the investigation. A Tampa police spokesperson said officials could not comment on the case because the investigation is still active. In a news release Thursday, Tampa police and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said detectives believe others may have been involved in shooting.

Also still unanswered: Katryna Owens, a friend of Suni’s mother, previously told the Tampa Bay Times that the girl was killed in a case of mistaken identity, shot by suspects who thought the car was someone else’s.

The girl’s mother, Mary Harrison, was at the wheel and her uncle was a passenger; dozens of shots were fired at the car, Owens said.

Nobody had any reason to target Suni or her family, Owens said.

Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in the investigation. Tips can be called in at 800-873-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can be provided at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app.

Suni’s grandmother Drial Bell said she got a call about the arrests from Tampa police Thursday.

”I knew this day was going to come, but I didn’t know how soon, because I’m a praying grandmother and I never lost faith,” Drial Bell told WTVT, Ch. 13. “I just dropped down to my knees, praying.”

She added, “We miss everything about her. Her name speaks for itself.”

Harrison welcomed the news but said the case isn’t over yet.

”They have to pay for what they did, they have to pay for what they did,” Harrison told WTVT.

Court records show Hammond was identified on surveillance video as a suspect in an assault at a Citgo gas station at 4511 E Hillsborough Ave. on Aug. 15, a week before Suni was shot. A judge signed a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More details on that case were not immediately available on Friday.

On Sep. 2, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Hammond on the aggravated assault warrant at the Caribbean Breeze Apartments, off Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. He was standing next to a gun at the time of his arrest, according to a search warrant affidavit, and investigators seized the gun, a cell phone and clothing that Hammond was seen wearing on the day of an Aug. 22 homicide in Tampa — presumably Suni’s killing. He was already a person of interest in that case, the affidavit states.

Hammond was released on bail the next day, then arrested again Sept. 14 for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges in Broward County, records show. He has remained in jail since then.

Sampson was arrested Thursday at the Tampa 8 Inn, a motel on E Columbus Drive just north of Interstate 4, records show. Booking records show list his address on the 5100 block of 44th Street in Tampa.

He had been released from jail just three days before Suni was shot, records show. Tampa police arrested him on Aug. 18 on a domestic battery charge at an address listed as his residence in the 7000 block of Nebraska Avenue N. He was released from jail on his own recognizance the next day, a Thursday. The shooting occurred the next Sunday.

Sampson has an arrest record in Hillsborough County that stretches back to 2007. He was sentenced to nearly two years in prison in 2011 on charges related to cocaine possession and delivery. Since his release from prison in September 2012, he has been arrested several times on charges such as aggravated battery with a weapon, fleeing police, being a felon in possession of a gun, cocaine possession and battery.

Thompson was arrested at his listed address in the Lucerne Apartments on Lake Lucerne Way in Brandon, booking records show. He pleaded guilty in 2019 in Hillsborough to carrying a concealed firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Denson, who lists an address in the River Pointe Apartments in Northeast Tampa, was arrested at the intersection of North Florida and East Hanna avenues. He has several prior arrests in Hillsborough but no felony convictions.

Bedward was arrested at the Alvista Sterling Palms apartment complex in Brandon, where he lives, records show. He has no prior felony arrests in the county.