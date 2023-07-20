Suspects in Mya Fuller case plead not guilty in first Wilson County court appearance

Three suspects charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman whose remains were found in Wilson County had court hearings Thursday as each entered a not guilty plea.

Taiyana Tipton, 21, Ty’Shawne Bowles, 20, and La’Myra Dixon (Pipkins), 20, were charged last week in the death of Mya Fuller. Fuller’s remains were found Aug. 6, 2022 in a rural part of Wilson County after the 2018 Blackman High School graduate was reported missing in late July, 2022.

Fuller’s family, including the victim’s parents, attended the court hearing where two of the defendants physically appeared in front of Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane .

La'Myra Dixon was in court in Wilson County on July 20, 2023.

“It’s been a very difficult process, but they are a strong family,” District Attorney General Jason Lawson said after the hearing and meeting with the Fuller's family.

Tipton has hired private attorney S. Sincere Richards to represent her in the case. Richards waived formal reading of the charges on behalf of Tipton, who did not appear in court. All three defendants are being held without bond in Wilson County Jail.

'A heavy burden': Detectives detail year-long effort that led to arrests in Mya Fuller case

Dixon, who was identified by police with the last name Pipkins, did appear in court and was appointed the public defender’s office for representation. The defendant told the judge she preferred Dixon when asked by the judge about both names. Dixon also told the judge she was trying to hire a private attorney.

Bowles also appeared in court and told the judge he was trying to hire a private lawyer. The judge appointed private attorney Daniel Turklay to represent Bowles. The public defender’s office can only represent one defendant in the same case.

Ty’Shawne Bowles was in court in Wilson County on July 20, 2023.

The two suspects who appeared in court provided little expression or emotion as they answered the judge’s questions about an attorney.

Each defendant will be tried separately. The state would need to file a motion if prosecutors would like to seek to try the defendants together if a judge agrees.

A tentative trial date for each defendant was set to begin July 22, 2024. The state will communicate with the judge closer to that date on which defendant will actually be tried that week and others would be reset, Lawson said.

The next court hearing for all three defendants is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Charges include:

Tipton: First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Bowles: First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping and first degree murder.

Pipkins: First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping and kidnapping.

The three suspects were charged last week after an investigation that lasted nearly a year since Fuller’s body was discovered in the Shop Springs area near Watertown. The Office of the Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was from gunshot wounds. Fuller was shot at least twice, according to the medical examiner's summary.

Mya Fuller

Fuller was last seen by family on July 29, 2022.

Police reported that Fuller worked the following day at a Nashville SC soccer game at Geodis Park in Nashville. Police also reported that Fuller was at Island Vibes on Antioch Pike in Nashville that night and into the early morning hours of July 31.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mya Fuller case: Suspects plead not guilty