Suspects nabbed for caught-on-camera mid-sermon robbery of flashy Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead

Two suspects have been nabbed for the caught-on-camera mid-sermon robbery of flashy Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead.

The two men, both 23, were arrested early Wednesday and are facing federal robbery charges for allegedly pulling guns on Whitehead inside the rented-out Canarsie workspace that doubles as his church.

“I’m extremely happy,” Whitehead told the Daily News. “My wife was crying when she heard the news. We’re waiting for the last one to be arrested so we can move on with our life.”

Lamor was preaching at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. near Avenue D about 11:15 a.m. on July 24 when three masked bandits stormed into the church, video shows. Whitehead stopped his sermon and crouched down, saying, “Yo, all right, all right, all right” as he lay on the floor.

“The last two months were hell,” Whitehead said Wednesday. “This clears up the whole narrative that I had something to do with this crime. It’s a new beginning.”

A third man is being sought, federal authorities said. The names of the two suspects were not immediately released. The two are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Whitehead was handcuffed earlier this month following another Sunday sermon after he grabbed a woman he claimed was threatening his family.

He was ultimately let go without any charges.

Tarsha Howard was charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service. Howard claimed she was there to research a book she is writing on the role of churches in the Black community.